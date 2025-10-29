Ukrainian Drones In Crimea Attacked Two Oil Depots, Radars And Russian Air Defenses Worth $20 Million

Ukrainian SBU drones struck Russian military and infrastructure in occupied Crimea on October 29, hitting oil depots, a Pantsir-S2 system, and two radar stations.

During the night of October 29, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine struck Russian military and infrastructure targets in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Babel’s sources within the SBU reported that.

The attack hit an oil depot in the village of Hvardiyske, where fuel was stored. A massive fire broke out, sending a huge cloud of smoke into the air.

Drone strikes were also recorded at the Komsomolska oil depot.

Another target of Ukrainian drones that night was a Pantsir-S2 surface-to-air missile system worth about $20 million. It is one of the key elements of Russia’s air defense.

The occupiers also lost two radar stations. Each destroyed or disabled air defense system significantly weakens Russia’s defenses in the Crimean direction.