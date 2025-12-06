“Yellow Ribbon” Activists Launch Bold Pro-Ukrainian Message Campaign  in occupied Crimea

In occupied Crimea, “Yellow Ribbon” activists placed symbolic “10.22.24” inscriptions in public spaces, expressing support for Ukrainian soldiers and highlighting the daily resilience and resistance of locals.

In Sevastopol, Simferopol, Yalta, Alushta, and Saky in occupied Crimea, activists from the “Yellow Ribbon” movement once again drew public attention by placing symbolic inscriptions “10.22.24” in public spaces, which they interpret as a greeting to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The movement reported this on their Telegram channel, writes Mezha.

The material is also available in Crimean Tatar.

The “10.22.24” inscriptions are seen as a message containing three symbols from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ alphabet. With this symbolism, activists expressed their support for Ukrainian soldiers.

“Without your strength, courage, and heroism, we would not have the power to continue the fight. Thanks to you every day, we are inspired – and we await your return home, to Ukrainian Crimea,” said the Yellow Ribbon movement.

Context and significance of the action

As part of a nationwide flash mob dedicated to the Day of Dignity and Freedom, the action involved well-known Ukrainian artists, public figures, volunteers, media, hundreds of educational institutions, and ordinary people from various regions of the country and even abroad.

The campaign reminded the world of the resilience of Ukrainians under occupation and their daily resistance.

This case highlights people’s determination not to give up and to support their defenders even in difficult circumstances.