Leader of the Crimean Tatar people Dzhemilev nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Poland has nominated the national leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev for the Nobel Peace Prize.







This was reported by QHA with reference to the Polish human rights activist Piotr Hlebowicz.

According to the human rights activist, Mustafa Dzhemilev was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by the Vice Speaker of the Polish Sejm Malgorzata Gosiewska.

British naturalist David Attenborough, World Health Organization, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Pope Francis, and Tuvalu (Pacific Polynesia) Foreign Minister Simon Kofe are also among the nominees for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Dzhemilev was the first chairman of Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people and headed it from 1991 to 2013.

Now this member of a dissident movement is a People’s Deputy from the European Solidarity Party faction.

Dzhemilev was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in early 2011.

In 2021, the Nobel Peace Prize was shared by Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, and the Philippine journalist Maria Ressa.

EMPR