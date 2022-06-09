160 sabotage and reconnaissance groups exposed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed more than 160 sabotage and reconnaissance groups and notified 1,000 offenders of suspicion of crimes against state security.







This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

It is noted that one of the latest special operations was the neutralization of a Russian agency that was preparing terrorist acts in southern Ukraine. In particular, an enemy agent that had been reconnoitering the deployment of artillery and special units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the southern front was detained.

“He was also involved in the preparation of terrorist acts on the territory of military garrisons and critical infrastructure. During the searches, weapons and a mobile phone for contacting a representative of the Russian special services were confiscated,” the statement said.

In the Rivne region, police detained an enemy agent recruited by the occupiers before the Russian invasion. According to the invaders’ instructions, he collected the Armed Forces data, including the places of service and addresses of the ATO members. The enemy planned to use this information to carry out a series of attacks on servicemen of the Armed Forces.

At the same time, an FSB agent was detained in Khmelnytsky. He was collecting intelligence to launch missile strikes on the important strategic sites in the region.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the administrator of Internet communities, who justified the Russian aggression, was exposed. The woman was part of a group of agitators set up by Russian special services to spread Kremlin propaganda in Ukraine, Belarus, and Transnistria.

“Such publications were being spread on specialized Internet platforms and social media, including those banned in our country. For completing these tasks, the offender received money through non-bank payment systems,” the SBU added.

In Kyiv, a Russian agent, who directed enemy missile attacks on energy and water supply facilities, was sentenced to 8 years in prison. The offender was detained by SBU officers in May this year. He was recruited in 2014, received a Russian passport, and then was transferred to “standby mode”. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, the offender has begun to implement hostile instructions.

It must be reminded that SBU exposed a Kyiv resident who created 20 pro-Russian online media outlets. These web resources spread false information about the Armed Forces and also discredited them. The audience of these resources was more than 2.2 million unique users per month.

