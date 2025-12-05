Andriy Yermak, involved in Energoatom corruption as “Ali Baba,” faces potential NABU suspicion over a Dynasty cooperative house and may leave the country, raising political questions.

According to sources, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service is considered a “100% Yermak loyalist.”

Sources from ZN.UA report that today, around 5:00 p.m., former presidential office chief Andriy Yermak arrived at the central office of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service. He drove in a black armored Mercedes S-Class (Mercedes 222, plate number 5657).

According to the publication’s sources, he stayed there for 45 minutes, and after Yermak’s departure, the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, summoned the director of the department responsible for cover documents. Sources say Ivashchenko is considered a “100% Yermak loyalist” and, according to the same sources, owes his appointment to Yermak.

Sources suggest that the cover documents may be prepared for a possible border crossing.

At the same time, law enforcement sources report that NABU is preparing a new series of audio recordings as part of the “Midas” operation, which concerns Andriy Yermak’s role, as well as a related suspicion.

ZN.UA continues to monitor the developments.

Earlier reports indicated that Andriy Yermak appears on NABU tapes related to the “Mindichgate” case under the pseudonym “Ali Baba.” It turns out he participated in meetings within a corruption scheme at Energoatom and gave instructions on how to pressure NABU and SAPO.

On November 28, anti-corruption authorities conducted searches at his premises, and a few hours later, the head of the presidential office resigned. He later claimed he was supposedly going to the front and warned that he would not be available for contact. Meanwhile, ZN.UA reports that a suspicion is being prepared against him concerning his interest in one of the houses in the “Dynasty” cooperative, and that President Zelenskyy is aware of this.

According to a ZN.UA source, NABU is preparing a suspicion against Yermak related to his interest in one of the houses in the “Dynasty” cooperative.

ZN.UA also reported that the heads of the anti-corruption agencies informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the preparations to issue a suspicion against the head of the presidential office.

Why Yermak has not yet received the suspicion, and whether his departure could be an opportunity for Ukraine to restructure power and return the president within constitutional limits, is discussed in the article “The System Has Fallen. What’s Next?” by internal politics editor Inna Vedernikova.

Tags: