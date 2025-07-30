Attack on NABU: Behind-the-Scenes Details
Attack on NABU: Behind-the-Scenes Details

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach has published an in-depth investigation detailing how the attack on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was orchestrated. Here are the key takeaways:

▪️ Andriy Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, is identified as the chief architect behind the initiative – as with many other politically sensitive decisions.

▪️ The plan initially revolved around a temporary investigative commission (TSC) led by MPs Vlasenko and Buzhanskyi. However, the President’s Office reportedly made a strategic decision to abandon the lengthy process and instead launch a direct offensive against NABU.

And a particularly important revelation.

▪️ Ruslan Magamedrasulov, now under suspicion for high treason, was allegedly one of the key officials involved in surveilling President Zelenskyy’s close associate, Tymur Mindich, inside an apartment frequently visited by the President himself.

This context makes the campaign against Magamedrasulov appear not only deliberate, but entirely predictable.

Full English translation of Mykhailo Tkach’s investigation coming soon.

EMPR

Tags:
