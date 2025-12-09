Attempt to Sell 25 Children Abroad Disguised as “Holidays”: Criminal Group Exposed in Odesa Region

Law enforcement in Odesa region has dismantled a criminal group that organized the illegal export of Ukrainian orphans and children deprived of parental care abroad for adoption.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Who organized the “scheme”?

Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, two Ukrainian women aged 39 and 47, who coordinated the trips, as well as a 49-year-old founder of a charitable organization acting from abroad (in absentia), have been charged.

According to the investigation, the suspects forged documents, facilitated illegal decisions by guardianship authorities, and organized the transportation of children across the state border. Payments were received through international payment systems. The scheme also involved 13 men and 2 women as transporters.

How did the “scheme” work?

According to reports, the crime was carried out through so-called “hostings” – trips abroad for children supposedly for recreation, which were actually used to select potential adoptive parents. Despite the ban on international adoption under martial law, the scheme continued until 2025.

“In total, at least 25 children from various regions of Ukraine were targeted for illegal transfer, 13 of whom were already taken abroad. Thanks to international cooperation, the illegal movement of children was stopped”, the statement said.

What are the potential penalties?

The suspects are charged with human trafficking, illegal transfer of persons across the state border, and document forgery (Parts 2 and 3 of Article 149; Parts 2 and 3 of Article 332; Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the prosecutor’s request, the two women have been taken into custody. The possible involvement of officials from child protection services and institutional care facilities is under investigation.