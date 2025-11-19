Bribe of $500,000 in the Coal Sector: Case Against Former Galushchenko Deputy Sent to Court

Former Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Kheylo is accused of receiving a $500,000 bribe to allow the export of mining equipment from a frontline area in Donetsk.

NABU and SAPO have sent to court the case against former Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Kheylo, who is accused of receiving a bribe for granting permission to export mining equipment from a frontline area in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press services of NABU and SAPO, as cited by EP.

The investigation found that the deputy minister, in collusion with the head of one of the state-owned coal enterprises in Donetsk and other individuals, offered an advisor to the head of another coal company in the Lviv-Volyn coal basin a bribe of $500,000. In return, they promised to transfer mining equipment for storage with the possibility of using it for coal extraction.

“Essentially, this involved evacuating mine equipment from the combat zone and using it in mines in the western region,” the statement said.

The funds were to be handed over in five installments of $100,000 at each meeting.

The Energy Ministry official and his accomplices were detained after receiving the third installment, meaning bribes totaling $300,000 had been paid.

It is noted that two accomplices of the former deputy minister of energy of Ukraine have already received guilty verdicts.

To remind, Oleksandr Kheylo was detained in Kyiv over a $500,000 bribe in 2024.

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kheylo as Deputy Minister of Energy under Herman Galushchenko on September 1, 2023.

