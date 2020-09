Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 196

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









3,144 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

148,756 cases of COVID-19 confirmed as of September 11, 2020 (9 a.m.).

For the whole period of pandemic 67,005 persons recovered and 3,076 died from COVID-19.

1,806,428 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

1,128 persons recovered for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

16,626 cases in Lvivska,

15,523 cases in Kyiv city,

12,112 cases in Kharkivska,

11,847 cases in Chernivetska,

10,953 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

10,217 cases in Rivnenska,

9,157 cases in Odeska,

8,453 cases in Zakarpatska,

8,377 cases in Ternopilska,

6,648 cases in Kyivska,

6,161 cases in Volynska,

4,690 cases in Vinnytska,

4,055 cases in Zhytomyrska,

3,695 cases in Khmelnytska,

3,093 cases in Dnipropertovska,

2,574 cases in Chernigivska,

2,294 cases in Cherkaska,

2,229 cases in Sumska,

2,136 cases in Zaporizhska,

1,942 cases in Donetska,

1,851 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,130 cases in Poltavska,

885 cases in Kirovogradska,

576 cases in Khersonska,

532 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 196 (9/11/2020): 148,756

EMPR

Tags: