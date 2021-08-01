Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 532

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,267,219 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 17, 2021.

890 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 81 children and 10 medical workers.

47,429 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,9% of cases.

379 persons hospitalised, 27 persons died and 433 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,197,508 persons recovered and 53,296 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,699,182 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

Tags: