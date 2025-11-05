Corruption in the Energy Sector: Energoatom Official Caught Taking Systematic Bribes

NABU and SAPO exposed an Energoatom official who demanded monthly kickbacks of 10-15% from contractors. She received about ₴1.67 million; total demands exceeded ₴6.6 million.

The NABU and SAPO have exposed the deputy general director of the Atomenergomash branch of Energoatom JSC for soliciting and receiving an unlawful benefit from a representative of a contracting company.

According to the investigation, the official demanded monthly “percentages” from a representative of a private company in exchange for ensuring the timely payment for completed works under contracts and for not obstructing the fulfillment of contractual obligations. The “reward” amounted to between 10% and 15% of the contract value.

Between June and November 2025, the official received unlawful benefits totaling about 1.67 million hryvnias (equivalent to USD 40,200). The total amount of bribes demanded exceeded 6.6 million hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers detained the official and charged her under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an unlawful benefit by an official in an especially large amount). The article carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.