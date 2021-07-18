Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 502

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,244,495 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 18, 2021.

299 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 27 children and 4 medical workers.

26,082 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,15% of cases.

382 persons hospitalised, 8 persons died and 241 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,181,198 persons recovered and 52,726 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,151,481 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

Tags: