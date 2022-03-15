Starting from Monday, March 14, 2022 education process resumed in 14 regions of Ukraine.

The children who have been temporarily displaced to other regions of Ukraine can resume their education by their parents’ consent and join a school at the place where they temporarily reside choosing any convenient training format.







For those who study remotely, who were forced to temporarily relocate to other parts of Ukraine or abroad, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine along with Google Ukraine are launching a digital platform ‘All Ukrainian Online Schedule‘.

The access to the platform will be granted to everybody willing to join in real time. Every lesson consists of a video, synopsis, and tests. Due to the Internet connection issues in some of the regions, broadcasting of the lessons for the pupils of 5th to 11th grades will be made available on TV.

Additionally, all the lessons will be available on such TV platforms as Megogo, 1+1 video, Kyivstar TV.

To enable the students to be engaged in the educational process, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine uses “All Ukrainian Online School” platform which provides the students with all the study materials.

EMPR

Tags: