For the scandalous Amnesty International report, people testified under pressure, the Ministry of Information reports.

To prepare a scandalous report on the war in Ukraine, the human rights organization Amnesty International used the testimony of people from filtration camps and prisons in the temporarily occupied territories.

“The information, collected in the camps, should not have been used at all during the report preparation since such interviews were selected under obvious ongoing pressure from the security forces of the Russian Federation (institutions administration)”, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security noted.

According to the Center, a “correct” interview was sometimes the only chance to undergo filtration and leave the occupied territories.

In addition, the materials, collected by journalists and hired volunteers, were checked by the administration of institutions and, in some cases, employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation.

EMPR

Share this:

Tags: