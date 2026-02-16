NABU detained ex-energy minister German Galushchenko under a corruption probe involving Energoatom, alleging money laundering and kickbacks, with investigators preparing formal charges and a restraint measure.

On the night of Sunday, February 15, former Energy Minister German Galushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. According to Zaxid.net, this was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing a source in political circles. The detention of the former energy minister was confirmed by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

“Today, while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained a former energy minister as part of the Midas case. Initial investigative actions are currently underway in accordance with the requirements of the law and a court warrant,” the NABU press service said.

According to a source cited by Ukrainska Pravda, Galushchenko attempted to cross the border by train. Border guards detained him and removed him from the train. The source did not specify the exact location of the detention.

The source added that border guards had received a request regarding Galushchenko from NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The anti-corruption authorities had asked to be informed in the event of any attempt by Galushchenko to cross the border.

“This practice is applied if a person is involved in criminal proceedings,” the Ukrainska Pravda report said.

Schemes reported, citing law enforcement sources, that German Galushchenko was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code (detention by an authorized official without a warrant from an investigating judge or a court). The former minister is currently being transported to Kyiv to carry out the necessary investigative actions. Galushchenko is also expected to be formally notified of suspicion and to have a preventive measure selected.

As a reminder, German Galushchenko appears in audio recordings released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine on November 11 as part of an investigation into a corruption scheme at Energoatom, the so-called “Mindich tapes.” According to investigators, Ukrainian officials and senior executives organized a corruption scheme involving kickbacks from contracts. This includes, in particular, the construction of protective facilities for Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Participants in the scheme allegedly managed to launder at least $100 million.

The recordings discussing the laundering of funds were made in the summer of 2025, when Galushchenko was serving as Minister of Energy. According to the investigation, the scheme’s organizer, Tymur Mindich, had influence over the former minister. Searches were conducted at Galushchenko’s premises on November 11.

German Galushchenko was born in Lviv in 1973. He worked in the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Justice. In 2013–2014, he served as Executive Director for Legal Affairs at Energoatom. In 2021, Galushchenko became Minister of Energy of Ukraine. In July 2025, during a Cabinet reshuffle, he was appointed Minister of Justice.

On November 12, Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted their resignations, and on November 19 the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss them.

