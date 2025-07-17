Former President Poroshenko’s Critique On New Ukraine’s Prime Minister Voting: Constitution in Question  
What former president Poroshenko says about today’s new PM voting.

Zelensky’s face doesn’t look quite as smug as it used to.

Poroshenko’s words about criminal prosecution of the Prime Minister and the President no longer provoke the usual goofy grimaces.

“In June 2019, during the first week of the President’s term, a criminal case was opened against me based on a statement by Portnov. It concerned actions aimed at the violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order during the appointment of the Prime Minister in November 2016, when there was no coalition.

Now, the claim that there are 231 deputies in the mono-majority coalition is fake. Some of them are hiding from anti-corruption agencies abroad, and some of them – Petro Oleksandrovych can confirm this – will definitely not support the Prime Minister candidate and are not members of the coalition.” – Petro Poroshenko.

Zelensky is getting visibly upset – and rightly so.

InfoSich

To remind, today the Verkhovna Rada has officially appointed Yuliia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine, following a nomination by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

EMPR

