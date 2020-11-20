On November 21, 2020 Ukraine will start fining for not wearing a mask in public places.

This is stated in the Verkhovna Rada’s official outlet – Holos Ukrayiny, which published the relevant Law 1000-IX.

The Law supplements Article 44-3 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, which provides for the imposition of a fine equivalent from 170 UAH to 255 UAH for not wearing personal protective equipment – respirators or protective masks, including manufactured independently, in public buildings and public transport during quarantine.

The law stipulates that masks must cover the nose and mouth.

Earlier, on November 6, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada supported the government bill №3891 on fining citizens for staying in public buildings and transport without masks, and on November 19, the law was signed by PresidentVolodymyr Zelensky.

EMPR

Source: pravda.com.ua