In Vinnytsia, hundreds of Ukrainians demanded the release of men who were allegedly being held by the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) at the local stadium.

Conflict erupts in Vinnytsia between Territorial Recruitment Center Staff and local residents, Suspilne informs.

On the evening of August 1, hundreds of residents gathered near the “Lokomotyv” stadium in Vinnytsia, protesting the alleged illegal detention of men by staff from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRCC). Witnesses reported that police used tear gas and made arrests.

According to those present, men had been detained in the morning by TRCC representatives and were being held inside the stadium grounds. One local resident, Anna Tetervak, claimed the men were “caught on the central bridge, brought here, and locked behind the gates.” She described how police used tear gas on the crowd, resulting in eye and mouth burns for some, and then sealed off the area.

Another woman, who introduced herself as Valentyna, stated her husband was among those detained. She said he had been taken to the military medical commission in the morning and then transferred to the stadium.

Vinnytsia resident Vitalii added that people heard cries for help from inside and tried to break in, but police intervened with force and gas. Despite police calls to disperse due to the curfew, the crowd refused to leave.

Around 4:40 a.m., according to Suspilne correspondents, the detained men were seen being transported away. By 6:00 a.m., the regional police announced a criminal investigation into the incident. Witnesses said at least 11 police patrols arrived on the scene and that officers used tear gas and carried out arrests.

The Vinnytsia Regional TRCC later claimed that protesters damaged property and attempted to unlawfully enter the temporary mobilization facility. While offering no further details, TRCC called for “mutual respect and adherence to legal norms.”

According to the National Police, the conflict began when TRCC personnel detained a man wanted for draft evasion. A group, including civil society representatives, later arrived at the temporary facility demanding his release, sparking a confrontation. An investigation into the events is ongoing.

