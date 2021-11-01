Kyiv is among the TOP 5 most Instagrammable cities in the world

The capital of Ukraine is among the world’s TOP five most Instagrammable cities.







The rating was made by creative resources expert Design Bundles.

They analyzed the geolocations of cities and sites that are most often tagged on Instagram.

According to the study, Kyiv ranks fourth – social network users tagged the Ukrainian capital 21.9 million times.

The first place was taken by Rome with 61.2 million Instagram tags, Rio de Janeiro ranked second (45 million), and Venice was the third (25.7 million).

It is worth reminding that earlier Kyiv headed a rating of the best cities for business.

EMPR

Source: bigkyiv