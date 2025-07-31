Today is the last chance for Ukraine’s Government to appoint the Head of the Bureau of Economic Security without jeopardizing the IMF deal.

Today marks the final day the Ukrainian government can appoint a new head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) without violating one of the key IMF benchmarks – a move that could jeopardize further financial support from the International Monetary Fund.

According to multiple sources, as sited by Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, however, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – reportedly acting under direct instructions from the Presidential Office – has no intention of making the appointment.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and her “managed” Cabinet are stalling, effectively dragging Ukraine from one high-stakes scandal into another: just as tensions around the anti-corruption agency NABU begin to cool, a new crisis is emerging with BES.

Oleksandr Tsyvinsky adds another layer of absurdity to the situation, claiming the alleged “Russian connection” in the case is taking a bizarre turn.

According to him, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed a key letter after it was returned from the Cabinet – a mysterious move that raises more questions than answers.

The implications are serious: Ukraine risks undermining the trust of international partners and damaging its own institutional credibility at a critical time.

To remind, in late June, the commission responsible for selecting the director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) submitted a nomination to the government — that of NABU detective Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal’s Cabinet was expected to perform a purely formal function: confirm the appointment. Nothing more, nothing less.

But unexpectedly – and to the surprise of both the Ukrainian public and international partners (some of whom participated in the selection process) – the government refused to appoint Tsyvinsky. Instead, it asked the commission to submit alternative candidates.

The BES selection commission responsible for selecting the head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) has rejected a letter from the Cabinet of Ministers explaining why it did not appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky. The commission refused to review or overturn its decision. “Tsyvinsky is a winner”, – they stated.

EMPR

Tags: