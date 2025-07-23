Mass Protest Erupted in Kyiv Against the Law Threatening the NABU and SAPO Independence

On July 22, residents gathered in Kyiv for a protest following the adoption of a draft law that effectively undermines the independence of the anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO.

This was reported by a Rubryka correspondent on the ground.

Several hundred people gathered in the square near the Ivan Franko Theater, demanding a veto of draft law No. 12414, which significantly restricts the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Protesters held signs reading: “Public anger is scarier than NABU and SAPO,” “Money doesn’t like silence,” “No to the destruction of the anti-corruption system,” and others. They also chanted slogans like “Veto the law,” “Bring Europe back,” “Shame,” and “Yermak out!”

Among those present were military personnel, veterans, and civic activists.

The protest was organized by Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a serviceman from the medical unit “Ulf.” He noted that he was very pleased to see so many people show up for the rally.

“This draft law destroys all the anti-corruption achievements Ukraine has made since 2015. I didn’t go to war so that our officials could pass something like this now,” emphasized Dmytro Koziatynskyi.

When asked whether he expected any response from the authorities, he replied:

“I expect the President to veto this draft law.”

Earlier, Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a serviceman from the “Ulf” medical unit, had called on concerned citizens to gather for the protest in Kyiv “and defend what we have built over the past decade.”

“The members of parliament have decided that NABU and SAPO should be subordinated to the Prosecutor General. So grab some cardboard boxes and make posters — write everything you think about the recent assault on the anti-corruption system,” he wrote.

It is worth noting that people also took to the streets in Lviv and Dnipro to protest the adoption of draft law No. 12414.

As a reminder, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 12414 in its entirety. Certain provisions of the law effectively eliminate the independence of the anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office believe that this law would essentially destroy SAPO’s independence and subordinate the work of both NABU and SAPO to the Prosecutor General.

The public responded to the adoption of the controversial law with protests, including a demonstration organized in Kyiv.

What is known about the events surrounding NABU and SAPO?

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General conducted a special operation to “neutralize” Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). Some NABU employees were accused of state treason, illegal trade with Russia, and corrupt actions serving the interests of oligarchs.

Notably, the SBU and the Prosecutor General’s Office uncovered a case of state treason involving current Member of Parliament Fedir Khrystenko, who was elected from the now-banned OPZZh party. According to case materials, Khrystenko was a top agent (a resident) of Russia’s FSB and was responsible for strengthening Russian influence over NABU.

It’s worth noting that NABU confirmed the searches but stated they were carried out without court warrants. The circumstances are currently being clarified.

Meanwhile, SAPO claims that SBU officers arrived for the inspection without official notice, as required by law. They also reportedly gained access to information on all covert and operational measures and special operations conducted by NABU and SAPO.

