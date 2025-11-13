Mindich Case: How Corrupt Power Brokers Tried to Capture Ukraine’s New Government and Reshuffle Key Ministries

Following the latest updates on Mindich case hearing from the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine, two corrupt associates of traitor Derkach discuss reshuffling ministries in the new Sviridenko government, plotting appointments, mergers, and even suggesting Galushchenko as U.S. ambassador.

YOU HAVE TO listen to how these two corrupt guys (one a partner and the other a friend of the notorious traitor Derkach) are talking about how they’ll shuffle personnel in the new Sviridenko government, deciding which ministries to merge and who goes where)))

They’re even considering Herman Galushchenko for the U.S. ambassador…

It’s just insane. Honestly, “KabMindich” without exaggeration….

” So, at that time, they were discussing candidates for positions in the Ministry. In particular, one says: “Look, I’m going to replace Markarova anyway. I have several candidates. All are very decent and close people. I’ll send the list of candidates, and you’ll choose on your side. As for the candidates – of course, Shmyh refused, you know why? Because he’s 100% going to get banned.”

Then they talk about the Minister of Energy, and at the end, the last sentence is: “Maryniuk: and the third option is with the supervision of energy and ecology, either merging the two ministries or keeping them separate like this, but then there’s the question — either she stays here and someone else goes there, or she moves there. Everyone agrees that this one is the more important position for us,” meaning the energy sector.

“And besides, in this story, she wants to bring Yulia along and attach her to the Ministry of Economy.” That’s how they talk to each other.

And the last sentence of the first paragraph: “And the girl wants to drag in as her deputy this Oleg — she really likes him for some reason.”

