NABU and SAP expose Ukrainian MP from the Presidentila Party “Servant of the People”, officials, and National guard officers in bribery scheme involving overpriced drone and EW equipment contracts.

NABU and SAP uncovered a corruption scheme involving a sitting MP, heads of district and city military administrations, and National Guard officers. The scheme revolved around awarding state contracts for UAVs and electronic warfare equipment at deliberately inflated prices.

NABU and SAP reported that a major anti-corruption operation was made possible by Law No. 4560-IX, signed by the President of Ukraine.

The law removed several barriers to anti-corruption bodies’ work and ensured the stability of sensitive state investigations.

“This operation shows how institutional support and top-level cooperation lead to real change. We thank the President for supporting Ukraine’s independent anti-corruption infrastructure,” the agencies said.

Additional details reveal later that the organized crime group included:

A current Member of Parliament (9th convocation)

The former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, now a district military administration head

A city military administration chief

A National Guard unit commander

The beneficiary and director of a drone-supplying company

According to the investigation, between 2024 and 2025, this group systematically embezzled budget funds allocated by local authorities for defense purposes and gave or received large-scale bribes.

One scheme involved a state contract for electronic warfare systems. The group received a 30% kickback from the total contract value for arranging the deal at knowingly inflated prices.

Another scheme concerned the procurement of FPV drones. A military unit signed a contract worth nearly ₴10 million with a supplier that overcharged by roughly $80,000. After delivery, company officials paid kickbacks to the group.

Four individuals have been detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Preliminary charges include:

Part 5 of Article 191 (large-scale embezzlement)

Part 4 of Article 368 (accepting bribes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Charges are currently being formalized.

EMPR

Tags: