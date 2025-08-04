NABU and SAPO Uncover Major Corruption in Drone and EW Equipment Procurement for Ukraine

NABU and SAPO uncover large-scale corruption scheme in the procurement of Ukrainian UAVs and electronic warfare equipment. New Details Revealed.

NABU and SAPO notify six individuals of suspicion in case involving fraud in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems. This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

Among the suspects:

Former Head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai,

Servant of the People MP Oleksii Kuznetsov,

Head of the Rubizhne Military Administration Andrii Yurchenko,

Commander of a National Guard military unit,

Owner of the drone manufacturing company “Akopters” Vladyslav Marchenko and the company’s director.

The owner and the director of the UAV manufacturing company are also additionally accused of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, they accepted monetary rewards in exchange for formally employing individuals and securing military draft deferments for them.

As previously reported, NABU and SAPO uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

The case concerns funds allocated by local governments during 2024–2025 for the needs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

One identified episode involves the procurement of electronic warfare systems. For signing a contract at a knowingly inflated price, members of the group received up to 30% of the contract’s value as unlawful profit.

A similar scheme was used to purchase FPV drones worth nearly 10 million UAH. The company delivered products at an overinflated price – about $80,000 above market value – and the suspects received part of the funds as kickbacks.

With the consent of the Prosecutor General, the court will consider a motion to place MP Kuznetsov in pre-trial detention, with the option of release on bail set at 30 million UAH.

EMPR

