The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has officially confirmed that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was directly involved in documenting Timur Mindich and other key suspects in the high-profile Operation “Midas.”

The Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) published the relevant document after anonymous Telegram channels launched a disinformation campaign, falsely claiming that Magamedrasulov had no connection to the case.

This confirmation had earlier been backed by Oleksandr Abakumov, the head of NABU’s detectives unit.

Magamedrasulov and his father remain in pre-trial detention under what are widely described as absurd charges brought by the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) political wing. The pair were arrested just one day before Parliament voted on a controversial law aimed at weakening NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Observers and anti-corruption activists say the arrest appears to be retaliation for documenting corruption involving individuals close to the government.

The SBU is attempting to argue that Magamedrasulov and his father tried to sell industrial hemp to Dagestan (Russia). However, the only piece of evidence cited by the SBU is an audio recording that in fact refers to a legal sale to Uzbekistan, not Russia.

The key witness who confirmed this version was also detained by the SBU, allegedly for giving false testimony — despite the fact that such detention directly contradicts Ukrainian law.

After seizing Magamedrasulov’s phone, the SBU reportedly used private text messages as a basis for additional charges.

Meanwhile, today — November 12 at 13:15 — the Kyiv Court of Appeals is set to review the motion to extend Magamedrasulov’s detention.

The hearing will be presided over by judges Valerii Lashevych, Tetiana Kahanovska, and Ivan Rybak, and will take place at 2-A Solomianska Street, Kyiv.

EMPR

