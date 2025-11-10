NABU Investigator Ruslan Magamedrasulov Collected Evidence in Energy Corruption Case

Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a NABU investigator detained by the SBU in July, gathered evidence in a high-profile corruption case in Ukraine’s energy sector, sources at the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

On November 10, NABU announced a large-scale operation targeting corruption in the energy sector.

According to the agency, the scheme’s organizers allegedly received up to 15% of the value of state contracts at Energoatom as kickbacks. Ukrainian Pravda reports that searches were also carried out today at the office of Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 company.

Magamedrasulov and his father remain in custody. Earlier reporting detailed why two NABU employees and the father of one of them are in pre-trial detention, as well as how they are defending their innocence in court.

“Ruslan Magamedrasulov was indeed involved in this case. Thanks to him, important evidence was collected,” a source told Ukrainian media.

According to another NABU insider, the investigation extends beyond the energy sector and also includes “situations connected to defense.”

“The criminal organization is a large structure. More participants were involved in the energy sector, while fewer were connected to defense,” the source explained. The activity of the organization was documented, showing its potential influence over strategic state-owned enterprises, including Energoatom. Ukrainian media report that Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, could also be involved in the case.

The investigation highlights the systemic nature of corruption at the highest levels of strategic industries. Analysts note that Energoatom, as Ukraine’s largest energy producer, is vital for the country’s electricity supply and national security. Any corruption in this sector not only undermines governance but also threatens operational stability.

The case also shows NABU’s ongoing efforts to hold officials and business figures accountable for misconduct. While the inquiry is complex and involves multiple participants and sectors, authorities emphasize the importance of transparency, accountability, and the eventual prosecution of those responsible.

Experts emphasize that Energoatom, as the country’s largest energy producer, plays a critical role in national security and electricity supply. Corruption at this level not only undermines governance but also poses risks to the reliability and safety of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Investigators urge public patience as the inquiry unfolds, warning that dismantling entrenched corruption networks is a complex and lengthy process. Nonetheless, today’s operations mark a significant step toward transparency and accountability in Ukraine’s energy sector.

