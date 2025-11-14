NABU Arrests Zelenskyy’s Friend and Former Deputy PM Chernyshov Tied to Mindich case

NABU and SAPO have served another President Zelenskyy’s friend the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov with a motion seeking a preventive measure in the form of detention withing the Mindich case.

This was reported officially by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine on Friday everning.

According to investigators, the ex-official was among the visitors of the so-called “laundry” — a location where illegally obtained funds were being laundered.

This site was under the control of the leader of the criminal organization exposed earlier by NABU and SAPO.

Detectives documented the transfer of more than $1.2 million and nearly €100,000 in cash to the suspect and his trusted associate.

Legal qualification: Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It is worth recalling that the ex-official is already a suspect in another NABU and SAPO case involving abuse of office and receiving unlawful benefits on an especially large scale.

EMPR

Tags: