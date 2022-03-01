New “green corridors” in Ukraine for the evacuation of civilians agreed

Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister of Reintegration of the Occupied Territories, has announced the following “green corridors” for the evacuation of civilians on March 10, 2022:
Evacuation routes in Sumy region:
Sumy-Poltava: Sumy – Golubivka – Vilshana – Nedrigailiv – Korovyntsi – Romny – Andriyashivka – Lokhvytsia – Lubny – Poltava;
Trostyanets-Poltava: Trostyanets – Sumy – Golubivka – Vilshana – Nedrigailiv – Korovyntsi – Romny – Andriyashivka – Lokhvytsia – Lubny – Poltava;
Krasnopillya-Poltava: Krasnopillya – Verkhnyaya Syrovatka – Sumy – Golubivka – Vilshana – Nedrigailiv – Korovyntsi – Romny – Andriyashivka – Lokhvytsia – Lubny – Poltava;
People will be taken out by buses, movement in a column by private cars is possible.
Evacuation is also carried out along the following routes:
Raisins – Lozova;
Mariupol – Zaporizhia;
Volnovakha – Pokrovsk;
Borodyanka, Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel – Kyiv;
People will be taken out by buses. Drivers of private cars are asked to pick up as many passengers as possible.