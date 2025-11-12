No Money for Teachers: Government Delays Promised Salary Increase Until Autumn

The government confirmed teachers won’t receive the full 50% raise in January. Funding shortages push a smaller increase now, with possible adjustments in September.

I write, “There won’t be a 50% increase from January / there won’t be ‘three minimum wages.’”

The Minister of Education confirms this. It will be up to 30%, and then in September (maybe) another 20%.

The gap between January and September is nine months, just saying.

I write that the Government rejected it, even though MPs voted for the amendment.

And the Government’s draft Budget says the same — not for now, maybe they’ll return to the issue in September.

I write that they’re not implementing the full 50% increase in January because there’s no money.

And the Government says there’s no money for now.

I write that the extra funds were redirected to the marathon, cashback program, free meals, and Ukrzaliznytsia.

And the Government is indeed allocating the Budget for that — as the President has already announced.

Hmm, there’s no disagreement between us and the Government on teachers’ salaries… the situation is actually worse:

there’s no money for teachers;

there’s no money for properly funding the army;

there’s no money for reforms.

But there is money for populism.

P.S. And why teachers are important — I think you can see it by looking at who we appoint to the supervisory boards of Ukrzaliznytsia and what kind of ideas they come up with… A vivid example of why saving on education is extremely costly.

