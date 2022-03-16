On potential actions of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kyiv.
– SRG Wagner (new name “League”) plans to enter Kyiv
– SRG, total number 200-300 people, will enter Kyiv by car in groups of 1-4 people (including women)
– SRG includes residents of Ukraine (Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Western Ukraine). Fluent in Ukrainian
– The main ways to move – Staroobukhiv, Novoobukhiv, Odesa highways. Their cover story is to take their relatives’ belongings from Kyiv.
– Lodging – safe houses
– Weapons – can be imported with humanitarian aid
– Aim – seize any “management center” (district state administration, other administrative buildings). Then – hang the RF flag to take a photo / video.
– Goals and objectives
Get as staff at cooking facilities
Prepare hidden explosive devices (cans with food, reinforced ammunition) and transport them to the units
Create a “penetration corridor” at a suitable time (blasting, physical elimination, poisoning, biological destruction)
– Probable action plan:
Involving several mobile SRG groups to create “penetration corridors”
The SRG’s breakthrough into a “penetration corridor”
Fire damage to the OS from the rear of the checkpoint
Moving around the city and shooting at objects (including civilian) to create “chaos”
– The course of the operation may vary depending on circumstances and available forces.Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine