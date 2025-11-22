Operation Midas: NABU Declares Mindich and Tsuckerman Wanted in Major Energy Corruption Case

Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Bureau has declared businessman Tymur Mindich and alleged money-laundering coordinator Oleksandr Tsukerman wanted as key suspects in the high-profile “Midas” case.

Both disappeared on 20 November, shortly after NABU exposed a criminal network siphoning kickbacks from Energoatom contracts.

The Central Directorate of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau has declared Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman – both suspects in a major corruption scheme linked to the energy sector -officially wanted. The information was published on the website of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the notice, Mindich and Tsukerman went missing on 20 November.

On 10 November, NABU announced it had uncovered the activities of a criminal organization operating inside and around state-owned Energoatom. According to investigators, the group systematically collected illegal kickbacks from Energoatom’s contractors amounting to 10–15% of contract value.

Eight individuals have been formally notified of suspicion in the case. Investigative journalists from Schemes published the names of seven: businessman and co-founder of “Kvartal-95” Tymur Mindich (under the codename “Karlson”), former adviser to the Energy Minister Ihor Myroniuk (“Rocket”), Energoatom’s Executive Director for Security Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”), and four members of the alleged “money-laundering back office”: Oleksandr Tsukerman (“Shugarman”), Ihor Fursenko (“Roshyk”), Lesia Ustymenko, and Liudmyla Zorina. Later, former Deputy Prime Minister for National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov was also charged with illicit enrichment.

Tsukerman publicly rejected the accusations, calling them “lies,” and vowed to return to Ukraine. Mindich – who, according to law enforcement sources, left the country at night on 10 November – has not commented.

Both men have been placed under sanctions by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

