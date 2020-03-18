The first COVID-19 case confirmed among Ukrainian MPs. President Volodymyr Zelensky is under risk.









The Ministry of Ukraine confirmed the first case of COVID-19 among Ukrainian Parliament members.

The Ministry of Health confirmed MP Sergey Shakhov’s infected with COVID-19 As clearly seen on these pictures he recently was in contact with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal as well as with other members of Ukrainian government and Parliament.

MP Sergey Shakhov earlier informed in his video adress that he is waiting for results and don’t sure for 100% if he infected or not. He also informed that don’t visit Parlianemt since March 6, 2020.

His colleages in the Parliament added that MP Shahov returned from Italy on March 11.

Officially MP didn’t visit the Verkhovna Rada session on March 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, activists from CHESNO movement report that MP Shahov attend ecological committee in the Parliament on March 12, 2020.

Another source reports that MP Shahov together with other high officials (list to be added) attended meeting on issues related to COVID-19 in the Parliament on March 16, 2020.

EMPR

