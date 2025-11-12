President’s Friends Shefir and Mindich Ready to “Chip In” for Chernyshov’s Bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court continues to consider the motion to determine the preventive measure for former Energy Ministry adviser Halushchenko’s associate, Ihor “Rocket” Myroniuk.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor disclosed details of a conversation involving President’s close associates Serhiy Shefir and Tymur Mindich regarding former Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was formally charged by NABU in June.

Shefir reportedly suggested that Mindich “participate” and “chip in” for Chernyshov’s bail. Mindich was also willing but allegedly did not have the funds, prompting Shefir to propose taking the money from the “cash register.”

Shefir remarked that Chernyshov himself is “by no means poor, to put it mildly,” noting that he owns a “fleet of cars, staff, a house like that…,” while “only the declared assets were arrested.”

Chernyshov reportedly told Shefir that he had already found contributors: “Two people gave 20 million each” for the bail.

For reference, Chernyshov’s bail, exceeding UAH 120 million, was ultimately posted by his wife (UAH 10 million), a private company (UAH 66 million) established in April this year dealing in auto parts, and a manager from the DIM group of companies (UAH 44 million).

EMPR

