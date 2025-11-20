“Servant of the People” MP Fediyenko showed electronic warfare systems in Ternopil before the missile strike on the city.





Member of Parliament Oleksandr Fediyenko from the “Servant of the People” party, who serves on the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, published online a video from an exhibition of electronic warfare (EW) equipment in Ternopil, revealing the plant that manufactures the systems.

This was reported by journalist Yulia Kyriyenko-Merinova:



“When you ask why Ternopil was hit, look at this video I posted on my Telegram channel. MP Oleksandr Fediyenko, who is also a member of the National Security Committee, published on his YouTube channel a video from an exhibition of our EW manufacturers. He named the exact location, the city, and the plant where it is made. Of course, he later deleted the video. But I managed to capture the key fragments. There will be no moral. There simply isn’t one. It’s just another story about dumbasses,” she said.

"Servant of the People" MP Fediyenko published a video from an electronic warfare exhibition in Ternopil and named the factories that manufacture them, including the one hit yesterday by 7 russian missiles and several drones. pic.twitter.com/TgQGTB1OOQ — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 20, 2025

After the video was posted, Russian forces launched a massive missile strike on the city, resulting more than a hundred victims among civilians.

EMPR

Tags: