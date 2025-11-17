A group of citizens gathered today on Kyiv’s Maidan to voice their outrage over what they describe as escalating corruption and impunity in Ukraine. Protesters called for decisive action from the government, condemning officials who, in their words, “profit from the blood of our children during wartime.”

Participants demanded the resignation of Andriy Yermak and Oleh Tatarov, as well as the extradition of Mindich, who, according to protesters, not only embezzled funds intended for the Ukrainian military but also contributed to the catastrophic situation in the country’s energy sector.

Activists described the Mindich case as “the last drop” that could spark a larger public uprising if President Zelensky does not take urgent and decisive measures. While today’s gathering was small, protesters warned that “public anger is growing and will eventually erupt.”

Demonstrators stressed that Mindich is a Ukrainian citizen, insisting that Israel has no right to shelter him, and urged President Zelensky to publicly demand his extradition so he can stand trial in Ukraine.

The group also called on the Verkhovna Rada to amend the Criminal Procedure Code, eliminating what they referred to as “shameful bail options” that allow suspects accused of treason and large-scale corruption to pay millions and walk free. They demanded life sentences with property confiscation for all individuals implicated in the case, calling it the first step toward cleansing the country of corruption.

Protesters emphasized that Ukraine cannot win the war if soldiers die defending the nation while volunteers struggle to gather every last hryvnia to support them, yet “the president’s friends steal billions of dollars from both the state budget and foreign military aid, threatening national security.”

“We can stop corruption and save our state only through decisive action,” they concluded. “Otherwise, even the extraordinary efforts of our heroes in the Armed Forces may not be enough for victory.”

