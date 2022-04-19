For Russian forces both the mechanisms for robbing the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions and the establishment of “trade turnover” between these territories and Crimea become extremely “attractive”, ABC reports.

That is why swindlers and collaborators of various formats controlled by the invaders gather in Kherson, Melitopol and Berdyansk.

In particular, the so-called “former-Minister of Industrial Policy of the Republic of Crimea” Olexandr Tryanov was noticed, after his “resignation” in Simferopol, in Kherson among the “new administration”.

Similarly, several former people’s deputies of a pro-Russian orientation, such as Yevgeny Balitsky, who has an agricultural business in Crimea, hastily arrived in Kherson and Melitopol in order to loot the territory in cooperation with the occupants.

As part of the “redistribution of property”, collaborators are focusing on the development of agricultural enterprises for growing strawberries stolen from the real owners and establishing smuggling of berries to the Krasnodar Territory.

Also on the coast of the Azov Sea, in “cooperation” with the Rosgvardiya, the collaborators are trying to “create effective control” over fishing, for which the occupiers have conducted demonstrative punitive actions in Kirillovka, Zaporozhye region.

Characteristically, the small entrepreneurs of the occupied towns of Tokmak and Berdyansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are instructed by the occupiers to purchase certain goods “by passes” in Crimea, but it has become impossible to bring in the necessary goods even from the occupied districts of Kherson Oblast.

It is noteworthy that Crimean collaborators publicly express dissatisfaction with the fact that the occupied areas of mainland Ukraine were allegedly given to the structures of Serhiy Kurchenko, who had previously distinguished himself by massive swindles in the occupied Donbass.

EMPR

