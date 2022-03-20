Home » Several thousand Mariupol residents were forcibly deported to Russia

Several thousand Mariupol residents were forcibly deported to Russia

, 0

Over the past week, the occupiers have illegally removed people from the Left Bank district and shelter in the sports club building, where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) have been hiding from the constant bombing.



In order to save the lives of Mariupol residents, the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from places of mass gathering of civilians during the fighting, which was used by the aggressor, – said the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko.

It is known that the captured Mariupol residents were taken to filtration camps, where the occupiers checked their phones and documents. Some were redirected to remote cities in Russia, the fate of others remains unknown.

