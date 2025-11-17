State Financial Monitpring Stonewalls NABU Investigation into Fire Point Money Flows in Mindich case

Since January 2025, the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine has not provided the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) with information on the fund movements of the company “Fire Point,” which receives state contracts for the production of long-range drones.

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources from law enforcement agencies, in January 2025 NABU submitted an official request to the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine to disclose the fund movements of “Fire Point.” The agency has still not provided the requested information.

The report states that only in November 2024, two contracts worth over 7 billion hryvnias were signed with the company linked to Timur Mindich.

Ukrainska Pravda sources in the defense sector claim that the company received not only funding from the Ukrainian state budget but also funds from Western partners.

After NABU launched an investigation into the company and information emerged about a possible connection to Mindich, the company’s management decided to sell a stake in “Fire Point” to a buyer from Saudi Arabia.

Since 2024, the company “Fire Point” has been actively receiving billion-hryvnia state contracts for the production of long-range drones. It is linked to President Zelenskyy’s friend Timur Mindich, although the company itself denies any connection.

In August, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine launched an investigation into the manufacturer of the Flamingo missile and Fire Point strike drones.

FPRT, a company founded by the Ukrainian firm Fire Point, will launch the production of solid rocket fuel in Denmark starting December 1.

