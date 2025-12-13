Tatarov Removed from the President’s Office, Likely to Join Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Oleh Tatarov is being removed from the President’s Office and will likely join the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Earlier, Andriy Yermak resigned amid NABU investigations.

This was reported on Telegram by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko of European Solidarity, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

“To part ways without things turning out too badly, Zelenskyy offered Malyuk to take him into the SBU. But for Malyuk, there somehow wasn’t a place for ‘someone who killed Chechens’ :)

So most likely, Tatarov will move to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine,” Honcharenko added.

No further information is available at this time.

Yermak’s Dismissal

On the morning of 28 November, media reported that NABU and SAP conducted searches at Andriy Yermak’s offices.

Later, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.

Yermak stated that investigators faced no obstacles.

Media reported that Yermak’s suspicion may be connected to the “Dynasty” cooperative.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as Head of the President’s Office.