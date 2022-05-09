The list of the Russian Black Sea Fleet naval group involved in the war in Ukraine

The Russian Black Sea Fleet naval group directly involved in the war in Ukraine are as follows:







The Black Sea Operational Zone:

– Admiral Essen frigate (Project 11356R) – Sevastopol homeport; a technical fault has been found (the ship is inspected by specialists of the 13th ship repair plant of the Black Sea Fleet); the ship has independently reached the base …

– 2 diesel-electric submarines (Project 636.3 Varshavyanka class) are grounded outside Sevastopol; they are ready to load “Caliber” type SLCMs. In 2-3 days, they are expected to enter the positional area in the northwestern part of the sea to prepare and launch missile attacks on Ukraine. The process has been delayed due to damage to the floating crane, which is commonly used for loading …

– Admiral Makarov frigate (Project 11356R) – 18 miles south-west of the city of Yevpatoria, entered the positional area for launching a missile attack on targets on the territory of Ukraine

– Molniya-class missile boat “Naberezhnye Chelny” (Project 1241) – 26 miles southeast of Zmiinyi Island; the boat is actively maneuvering in the positional area; most likely serves as a bait or misleads the radio-electronic surveillance and intelligence systems …

– Buyan-M class small artillery and missile ship “Vyshny Volochek” (Project 21631) – 19 miles south of the city of Yevpatoria; the ship most likely is preparing to launch missile attacks on targets in Ukraine with “Caliber” type SLCMs, moving to a certain area during the current night …

– Vasily Bykov patrol ship (corvette) (Project 22160), as well as Raptor-class patrol boat (Project 03160) (1 unit) arrived in the area of ​​the Golitsin gas condensate field. They stay next to the drilling rigs … The corvette is armed with at least 2 more “Caliber” type SLCMs …

– Shuya missile boat (Project 12417 R-71) – 27 miles south-west of Zhelezny Port, the boat is armed with Pantsir-M type SAM; apparently, the boat has arrived in the area to fight our “Bayraktar – TV2” UAVs

– small anti-submarine ship “Suzdalets” (Project 1124M) has returned to Sevastopol and has anchored in the outer roadstead.

Azov operational zone:

– small anti-submarine ship “Povorino” (Project 1124M) is located at a position 35 miles southwest of the port of Berdyansk

– minesweeper “Valentin Pikul” (Project 266ME “Aquamarine”) 16 miles just south of Mariupol

– patrol boat “Dmitry Rogachev” (Project 22160) – 30 miles south of Mariupol, apparently operates as part of the task force also consisting of the large landing ship Novocherkassk (Project 775\ ІІ), and the Valentin Pikul minesweeper. The main task of the Dmitry Rogachev boat is to cover the Novocherkassk landing ship, as well as to participate in the attacks on the Azovstal plant.

The group of large landing ships in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

– “Azov” – at the 13th shipyard of the Black Sea Fleet.

– “Korolev”, “Yamal”, “Kaliningrad”, “Caesar Kunikov”, “Nikolay Filchinkov” – in the homeport of Sevastopol, “Olenegorsky Gornyak” – in the outer Sevastopol roadstead, apparently – loaded with weapons …

– “Orsk” and “Minsk” are loaded in the homeport of Novorossiysk …

– “Georgii Pobedonosets” – west of the village of Lyubimovka

– about 15 miles to the south of Novorossiysk “Pyotr Morgunov” is slowly moving northward; apparently the ship is carrying some kind of “green scrap metal” from Syria …

– “Novocherkassk” – 40 miles southwest of Mariupol.

The other ships of the Black Sea Fleet, as well as forces and means of other fleets, are either in the homeports, or on transitions to / from the areas of “service”.

EMPR

Tags: