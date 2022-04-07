Home » The Russians are covering their tracks in Mariupol. Mobile crematoria helps

The Russians are covering their tracks in Mariupol. Mobile crematoria helps

The Russians are covering their tracks. They begin to burn the dead in Mariupol in mobile crematoria. Special brigades of DNR terrorists involved in the sweep.



Russian mobile crematoria have started operating in Mariupol. After the wide international publicity of the genocide in Bucha, the Russian leadership ordered the destruction of any evidence of crimes by its army in Mariupol.

One week ago, cautious estimates put the death toll at 5,000. But given the size of the city, catastrophic destruction, the duration of the blockade and fierce resistance, tens of thousands of civilians from Mariupol could have fallen victim to the occupiers.

That is why damn Russia is in no hurry to give the green light to the Turkish mission and other initiatives to save and completely evacuate Mariupol. In addition, all potential witnesses to the occupiers’ atrocities are being identified through filtration camps and killed.

Source: Mariupol City Council

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles



Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian serviceman is ready to kill Ukrainians for a medal, Crimea, 2014

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?