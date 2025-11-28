Ukrainian nuclear power plants largely returned to normal output after Russian attacks, with almost all units at full capacity. The IAEA continues monitoring safety and assessing damage.

This week, at three operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants – Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukraine – electricity production has largely returned to normal following last week’s military attacks on the energy sector.

It is noted that almost all power units are now operating at full capacity, with only one unit remaining at reduced power. In addition, all high-voltage power lines lost during the attacks have been restored.

Following the prolonged attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, the IAEA is preparing to deploy a team to visit several substations that are critical for nuclear safety.

The expert mission will assess the latest damage and the potential impact on the operation of the nuclear power plants. This will be the sixth mission of its kind, the IAEA reported.

At the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA staff present at the facility reported hearing daily military activity, often very close to the plant. On some days, the team reported hearing explosions and gunfire around 20 times, and sometimes even more frequently.

Despite the regular sounds of military activity in the area, the IAEA team at ZNPP continues to conduct plant inspections to monitor and assess nuclear safety.

According to the IAEA, in recent days the team carried out inspections of two turbine halls and radioactive waste storage facilities. They also observed a test of the emergency diesel generator and discussed the on-site cooling water situation, which remains one of the most challenging nuclear safety issues at ZNPP.

Reminder:

Ukrainian-controlled nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their output on November 19, when Russian forces shelled energy facilities around the plants.

Specifically, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne had already lowered electricity production earlier this month due to military actions.

On November 19, both plants further reduced output after each lost connection with one of their high-voltage power lines.

The South Ukraine NPP also lost connection with a high-voltage power line. The plant reported detecting 11 drones during the night within a kilometer of the facility.

