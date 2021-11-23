Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine extended the contract with Pfizer

Ukraine extended the contract with Pfizer

, 0

Ukraine extended the contract with Pfizer for supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has extended the contract with Pfizer for the supply of a COVID-19 vaccine for 2022-2023 with clear supply deadlines.



This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Liashko during a briefing.

“During this time, Ukraine will receive 25 million doses of the vaccine annually. The vaccine will be used for additional vaccinations if the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis (NTGEI) makes respective recommendations. Everyone deserves to be protected from COVID-19. Use your right to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Liashko said.

He also noted that four vaccines are currently available for vaccination in Ukraine: AstraZeneca, CoronaVac from Sinovac Biotech, Comirnaty from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

According to him, the state provided free access to vaccines and allowed the selection and combination of certain immunobiological drugs.

12,729 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

EMPR

Source: ukrinform

