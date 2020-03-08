Ukrainian MP met with a French parliamentarian who fell ill with COVID-19

Oleh Voloshyn, Ukrainian MP from Opposition Platform – For Life, visited France in late February to meet with National Assembly Member Jean-Luc Reitzer, who was infected with COVID-19 and is now in intensive care.

On February 27, Oleh Voloshyn posted a message on Facebook. The text is now hidden, but the media have its screenshot. The MPwrote that he had had a meeting with a French colleague.

It became known that 68-year-old Jean-Luc Reitzer, a member of the Alsace Republican Party, was taken to hospital on Thursday with suspected coronavirus. The result of his analyses confirmed the disease.

“The MP is in intensive care, his condition is considered serious,” the French parliament reported.

Reitzer was last present at a parliamentary session on February 25. An internal investigation has been launched. It was reported that other deputies and staff who had close contact with him on February 24-28 had also been infected.

Now the Ukrainian Parliament should make its decision. Will Ukrainian MPs be checked?

As of March 6, there is 1 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case in Ukraine. There are 9 more reports of suspected COVID-19 disease, and laboratory tests at the Virology Reference Laboratory are ongoing.

