Ukrainians evaluate the quality of education between average and low, – poll by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and KIIS.

Citizens’ assessment of the quality of education in Ukraine continues to fluctuate between average and low.

This is evidenced by the results of poll conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and KIIS. According to the poll, the number of negative assessments increased by 9% as compared to July 2020, including due to the increased number of people who gave a very low assessment to Ukrainian education. In 2021, 45% of Ukrainians evaluated the quality of secondary education as low, 44% – as average.

It is noted that traditionally, residents of Western Ukraine give the fewest negative assessments to secondary education among. However, the dynamics of the deterioration of assessments remains among them as well.

The respondents aged 18 to 29, that is, those who have recently graduated from school give the best assessments to the quality of education. 14% consider it extremely high. There are fewer positive assessments among the older age group – 60+. Only 4% of them assessed the quality of education positively.

The poll was conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in cooperation with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from June 1 to June 7, 2021. 2,003 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the excluding the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and part of the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The poll was conducted by the method of telephone interviews using a computer (Sati) and is representative in terms of such indicators as gender, age, macro-region of residence, type of settlement. The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and a design effect of 1.1) does not exceed: 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25 or 75%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10 or 90% , 1.1% for indicators close to 5 or 95%, 0.5% for indicators close to 1 or 99%.

EMPR

Source: censor.net

Tags: