On the morning of 2 November, Russian forces struck one of the medical facilities in the center of Kherson with a drone. The attack occurred after the silence regime had ended.

Russians attacked a hospital in the center of Kherson with a drone right after the end of the silence regime. #RussiaIsATerroristState

Video: Kherson city military administration pic.twitter.com/wiuiXoHWXt — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 2, 2026

According to the city mayor, at around 7:40 a Russian drone hit the hospital building.

“As a result of this strike, several rooms were damaged, windows and interior doors were blown out,” Shanko noted.

According to preliminary information, no people were injured.

The attack took place on the first day after the end of the “silence regime” (which had been in effect from 27 October until the evening of 1 November) and which had been introduced to allow a humanitarian mission and the evacuation of civilians from the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky.

According to the Ukrainian side and the General Staff, 167 people were successfully evacuated from the right bank during this mission; however, the military and local authorities had warned of a possible sharp escalation of shelling and the strengthening of Russian positions immediately after the pause ended.

EMPR

Tags: