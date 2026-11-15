Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 15, 2026

This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1726th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 2,230 personnel. Also neutralized were 34 combat armored vehicles, 46 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, ten ground robotic complexes, 1,272 unmanned aerial vehicles, a heavy flamethrower system, 549 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the enemy.

Over the past day, 171 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike and 104 air strikes, during which it dropped 311 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 6,957 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,981 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, 43 of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

In particular, enemy shelling affected the settlements of Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Hirky, Vovkivka, Zarichchia, Neskuchne, Potapivka, Brusky, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Seredyna-Buda, Yastrubshchyna, Budky, Atynske, Chernatske, Studenok, Khliborob, Bezsalivka, Baranivka, Kruzhok, and Partyzanske in the Sumy region; as well as Kliusi, Yanzhulivka, and Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in the Chernihiv region. The settlement of Luzhky came under an airstrike.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one area of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, as well as one UAV command post.

The North-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

8:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out eight air strikes over the past day, using 12 guided aerial bombs (KABs), and conducted 37 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, two of which involved MLRS.

The South-Slobozhansky Direction

8:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled three russian attacks in the area of Tykhe and toward the settlements of Okhrimivka, Hrafske, and Mykolaivka.

The Kupiansk Direction

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

The Lyman direction

8:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into our defense were repelled in , where the occupiers carried out five attacks toward the settlements of Nove, Nadiia, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Lyman.

The Sloviansk Direction

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted three attacks in the areas of Ozerne, Pyskunivka, and Kryva Luka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers stormed once toward Tykhonivka.

The Kostiantynivka direction

8:00 AM: ten russian attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Rusyniv Yar, Kucheriv Yar, Novomykolaivka, and Vilne.

8:00 AM: The enemy carried out 17 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Myrne, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

8:00 AM: the russian troops stormed twice toward Zelenyi Hai and Ternove.

The Huliaipole Direction

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times. The enemy tried to advance toward the settlements of Rizdvianka and Yehorivka.

The Orikhiv Direction

8:00 AM: the russian troops did not conduct assault operations.

The Prydniprovske Direction

8:00 AM: the russian enemy did not conduct assault operation.

The Volyn and Polissia directions

8:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,230 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wUKAqtfFIF — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 15, 2026

EMPR

Tags: