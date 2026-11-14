Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 14, 2026

This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1725th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,710 personnel. Also neutralized were six tanks, 19 combat armored vehicles, 33 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, four ground robotic complexes, 448 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 302 units of automotive equipment of the enemy.

Over the past day, 273 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 64 air strikes, during which it dropped 220 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 4,844 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,117 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

In particular, enemy shelling affected the settlements of Pavlivka, Bezsalivka, Korenok, Pysarivka, Tovstodubove, Obodi, Bachivsk, Khotin, Yastrubshchyna, Kindrativka, Ulanove, Luzhky, Shpyl, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Yunakivka, Andriivka, Hirky, Shalyhyne, Zapsillia, Sadky, Kucherivka, Atynske, Rohizne, Otruba, Myropillia, Iskryskivshchyna, Maryine, Nova Sich, Malushyne, Doroshivka, and Mala Rybytsia in the Sumy region. The settlement of Spaske came under an airstrike.

The North-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

8:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out four air strikes over the past day, using eight guided aerial bombs (KABs), and conducted 38 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, three of which involved MLRS.

The South-Slobozhansky Direction

8:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled three russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Anyschyne, and toward the settlement of Okhrimivka.

The Kupiansk Direction

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted one assault operation, attacking toward Hlushkivka.

The Lyman Direction

8:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled; the russian occupiers carried out 15 attacks near Hrekivka and toward the settlements of Novoplatonivka, Druzheliubivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Lyman.

The Sloviansk Direction

8:00 AM: the russian enemy conducted six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kryva Luka, Mykolaivka, and toward Orikhuvatka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

8:00 AM: the enemy attacked once near Mykolaivka.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

8:00 AM: 11 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward the settlements of Mykolaipillia and Novopavlivka.

The Pokrovsk Direction

8:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out 47 attacks in . The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Toretske, Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Vodianiske, Dobropillia, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

8:00 AM: the enemy stormed three times toward Novomykolaivka.

The Huliaipole Direction

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 11 times. The enemy tried to advance near Verkhnia Tersa, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, and toward the settlements of Yehorivka, Kopani, and Hirke.

The Orikhiv Direction

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted eight attacks toward Novoandriivka, Yurkivka, Pavlivka, Novoiakovlivka, and in the area of Stepnohirsk.

The Prydniprovske Direction

8:00 AM: the russian enemy did not conduct assault operations.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

8:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,710 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EZXFWdvDoc — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 14, 2026

EMPR

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