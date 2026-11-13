This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1724d day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy, put up effective resistance on all sections of the front, and inflict tangible losses on the occupiers.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 2,590 personnel. Also neutralized were: one tank, 11 combat armored vehicles, 44 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), six ground robotic complexes, 1,160 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 469 units of automotive equipment, and six units of special equipment of the enemy.

In total, 175 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile and 67 air strikes, in particular dropping 232 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 6,842 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,227 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

Artillery shellings affected the settlements of Ulanove, Mala Korchakivka, Fotovyzh, Luzhky, Vilna Sloboda, Myropillia, Pysarivka, Bilokopytove, and Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region. In addition, air strikes affected the areas of the settlements of Khrapivshchyna, Luzhky, Ivolzhanske, Vakalivshchyna, and Pysarivka.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one area of concentration of enemy personnel and two enemy UAV command posts.

The Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct active operations over the past day.

The Southern-Slobozhansky Direction

8:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled one russian attack in the direction of Krasnoyarske.

The Sloviansk Direction

8:00 AM: the russian forces did not conduct assault operations over the past day.

The Lyman direction

8:00 AM: Attempts to advance were stopped, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the areas of Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, and Kreminna.

The Sloviansk Direction

8:00 AM: the russian invaders carried out two attacks in the area of Yampil.

The Kramatorsk Direction

8:00 AM: Ukrainian warriors repelled one russian attack in the area of Izhevka.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

8:00 AM: 13 attacks were recorded. The occupiers conducted assault operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Rozkishne, Mykolaipillia, and Rusyniv Yar.

The Pokrovsk Direction

8:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka and Molodetske, and also conducted assaults in the directions of Dobropillia, Vilne, and Novohryshyne.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

8:00 AM: the russian invaders did not conduct assault operations.

The Huliaipole Direction

8:00 AM: nine attacks by the invaders were repelled in the areas of Ternuvate, Dolynka, and Bilohiria.

The Orikhiv Directions

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct active operations over the past day.

Prydniprovske Directions

8:00 AM: no assault reported.

In the Volyn and Polissia Directions

8:00 AM: the situation remains without significant changes. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings have been detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,590 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AhkxF0era2 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 13, 2026

EMPR

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