This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1722nd day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,580 personnel. Also neutralized were three tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, 73 artillery systems, two air-defense assets, five ground robotic complexes, 1,559 unmanned aerial vehicles, 513 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the enemy.

During the past day, 125 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday the enemy carried out 65 air strikes, during which it dropped 222 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 8,781 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,653 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which eight involved multiple-launch rocket systems.

Among the settlements that came under enemy fire were, in particular: Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Shalyhyne, Hirky, Vovkivka, Zarichchia, Neskuchne, Potapivka, Kozache, Brusky, Simeichyne, Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Rohizne, and Vyntorivka in Sumy Oblast; Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast. An air strike struck the settlement of Kruzhok.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one concentration area of enemy manpower and equipment, a UAV control point, three artillery positions, and a command-observation post of the enemy.

The Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

8:00 AM: Over the past day the russian aggressor carried out six air strikes, using 11 KABs, and conducted 41 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, two of which involved MLRS.

The Southern Slobozhansky Direction

8:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks in the area of Tykhe, towards the settlements of Chaikivka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivka, Mykolaivka, Baksheivka, and Mala Vovcha.

The Kupiansk Direction

8:00 AM: The enemy conducted no assault actions.

The Lyman Direction

8:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled; the russian occupiers conducted two attacks towards the settlements of Druzheliubivka and Lyman.

The Sloviansk Direction

8:00 AM: The russian forces carried out one attack in the area of Mykolaivka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

8:00 AM: the russian occupiers assaulted once towards Holubivka.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

8:00 AM: 15 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and towards Druzhkivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Rusyn Yar, Hruzke, and Vilne.

The Pokrovsk Direction

8:00 AM: The enemy carried out 11 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

8:00 AM: The russian occupiers assaulted twice towards Myrne and Ternove.

The Huliaipole Direction

8:00 AM: The occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Rizdvianka and Dolynka.

The Orikhiv Direction

8:00 AM: The russian occupiers attacked once towards Chervona Krynytsia.

The Prydniprovske Direction

8:00 AM: The russian enemy conducted no assault actions.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

8:00 AM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,580 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oDvrZfB24M — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 11, 2026

EMPR

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